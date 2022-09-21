LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette code pertaining to beach vehicles was updated and introduced at the Mayor and Council meeting, Monday Sept. 19.

During public comment Mark C. Speaker, Lavallette resident, spoke about a car driving on the beach during the weekend, despite vehicles only being permitted on the weekdays until Sept. 30.

The current ordinance states, “Do Not Operate any type of motor vehicle, motor-driven vehicle, or motor-assisted vehicle on the municipal beach from May 1 through and including September 15 and on Saturday or Sunday from September 16 through and including September 30. The “municipal beach” shall be defined as all lands east of the municipal boardwalk and west of the low water mark of the Atlantic Ocean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No person shall take, ride or operate any type of motor vehicle, motor-driven vehicle or motor-assisted vehicle upon the municipal beach without a valid vehicle permit issued by the borough.”

Mayor Walter G. LaCicero, stated that the new ordinance shall be updated to no vehicles on the beach at all, until October 1 due to beaches being so populated in September.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.