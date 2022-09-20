Dolores Lane, 82, of Spring Lake, New Jersey passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. Dolores was born in Trenton, New Jersey in 1940 to Floyd and Edna Lane. Dolores was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake and was a grocery store clerk in the Foodtown of Sea Girt, New
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>