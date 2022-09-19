MANASQUAN — Manasquan Bank held their 9th Annual Community Day at the Squan Plaza in downtown Manasquan on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The family-friendly event featured carnival games, arts and crafts and food and refreshments and were free to all attendees.

The community day began in 2014 as a celebration of Manasquan Bank’s 140th anniversary and all of the people working the event were employees of Manasquan Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live music was provided by 107.1 The Boss and Thunder 106.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.