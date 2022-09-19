BELMAR — The Belmar Feast of San Gennaro celebrated Italian culture and cuisine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

The feast took place between 10th and 12th on Main Street and featured Italian delicacies such as cannoli’s and zeppoles.

The San Gennaro also featured a cannoli eating competition on Saturday and ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days of the event.

Other vendors that were present included arts and crafts vendors, The Belmar Woman’s Club and various other food vendors.

Food vendors included sausage and peppers, pizza and cheesesteak.

According to the Mayor Mark Walsifer, the Feast of San Gennaro is a great event for Belmar due to it encouraging people to visit Belmar and become patrons of their establishments.

The Feast of San Gennaro began in Belmar in 2012 as a way to give back to the Jersey Shore and is based off of the original San Gennaro Festival that began in Little Italy, New York in 1926 by recently arrived Italian immigrants to honor the patron saint of their hometown, St. Gennaro.

