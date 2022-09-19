POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 44th Annual Festival of the Sea delivered delicious food, a multitude of arts and vendors selling their wares on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The day featured over 200 vendors and food from restaurants in the Point Pleasant Beach area.

The Festival of the Sea had live music, games, a free shuttle, a wine garden and family activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival also featured representatives from the Point Pleasant Police Department, fire department and first aid.

Among the craft vendors was Pat McCarthy of Jersey Shore Scapes who is a photographer who specializes in fine-art prints, calendars and note cards.

The Point Pleasant Beach First Aid and Emergency Squad, who had a booth at the festival and service Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head and Mantoloking, are looking for new members according the the squad.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.