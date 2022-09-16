POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A state Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday that the Amethyst Beach Motel can bring new statutory and constitutional claims to a pending lawsuit against Point Pleasant Beach and several of its officials.

Judge Marlene Lynch Ford, however, denied a motion by the attorney for motel owner John Fernicola for access to Mayor Paul Kanitra’s personal cellphone records.

Judge Ford also denied awarding Mr. Fernicola with any attorney fees in connection with the matter.

The lawsuit was filed by John Fernicola against the borough in May 2021 following a bitter dispute over the borough’s attempt to acquire motel property.

“I am grateful that we prevailed on the issue of eminent domain. However, I am deeply disappointed in Mayor Kanitra and the members of council who supported the attempt at taking our property and income from us,” said Mr. Fernicola after Judge Ford made her rulings from the bench Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit challenges the April 2021 adoption of a municipal ordinance to acquire the property, a 40-room motel lot site at 202 Arnold Ave., either through negotiation or by eminent domain.

Plaintiffs John A. Fernicola and Theresa M. Perrone originally filed a “civil action complaint in lieu of prerogative writs” in May of 2021, challenging the adoption of the municipal ordinance.

On July 5, the Point Beach council adopted a new ordinance repealing the old motel land acquisition ordinance.

The motel site is located adjacent to the borough’s Little Silver Lake parking lot, close to the beach and boardwalk, and has been owned by the Fernicola family since 1962.

Allegations of defamation and libel and slander against Mayor Kanitra were added to the lawsuit on Feb. 18 by Paul V. Fernicola, the attorney for the property owners, who is not related to his clients.

