POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The halls of St. Peter’s School are filled with students once again as they returned to the classrooms to begin a new school year on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“The first day of school was an absolute joy,” Principal Tracey Kobrin told The Ocean Star.

“It was so wonderful to greet all of the smiling faces entering that morning. The children all came in with their crisp new uniforms excited to begin the year,” said Ms. Kobrin about the first day of the 2022-2023 academic school year.

Following the annual first-day-of-school opening Mass, the parish’s new pastor, the Rev. Robert Schlageter led the entire school community, including the students, faculty and friars to Hoffman’s for ice cream.

“The police officers made sure that we all arrived and returned safely,” said Rev. Schlageter. “It was wonderful to be with the children. It just goes to show you that simple things can indeed bring great joy.”

Ms. Kobrin noted that during the opening Mass, Rev. Schlageter had the students recite three important rules: Do good, try your best and say your prayers.

“What a wonderful treat and fantastic way to start the new school year,” said Ms. Kobrin.

“We had a good time. I wanted to have a little moment with the kids during their first week and that’s why we did it,” added Rev. Schlageter.

