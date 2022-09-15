BRIELLE — The planning board heard two residential applications and an application from La Mondina to update its existing outdoor dining space. While the board had several questions regarding specifics around all applications, all were approved.

The board also announced that the hearing for the Rathjen property on North Tamarack Drive would be postponed until Oct. 11 at the request of the applicant. The application was originally slated to be discussed at the August planning board meeting, which was postponed due to a borough-wide power outage. Before it was canceled, the council chambers were packed to standing room only in anticipation of hearing the application.

The board heard an application from the owner of La Mondina, a popular Italian restaurant in town, located on Union Avenue. The team representing the restaurant in the application, including architect Jason Hanrahan of Asbury Park, explained to the board that the previous owners of the lot, Rella’s, had exceeded the footprint approved by previous application for the patio.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Mondina’s current application is essentially asking to make that footprint “official” and update the area to increase seating capacity from 38 to 44. Additionally, the new application sought variance relief for three parking spaces instead of the ten asked for by Rella’s, as the guidelines have changed and the restaurant has expanded parking capacity. The new plans call for a permanent cover over the patio, enabling the restaurant to use the updated space for three-season outdoor seating.

[more_CS]

[more_Brielle]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.