LAVALLETTE – School started for Lavallette Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Superintendent Lisa Gleason told the Ocean Star she could not have asked for a better first day.

Staff met students at drop-off outside of the school before the building’s doors opened at 8:20 a.m. Also, they gathered outside the building’s doors were the school’s new preschool students. For the first time, Lavallette Elementary is offering a preschool class.

“There were some nerves for students, naturally, but we have a very caring staff in the school,” Ms. Gleason said. Teachers’ goals are to get students acclimated, and also help them feel safe and supported as they navigate their first few days of school, she added.

For their first day, students began to establish classroom routines and get new locker assignments. Eventually they will transition into a full-day with eight 45-minute periods.

Also, this year the school has introduced a “Circle of Power and Respect” program that supports social and emotional learning as well as a science lab for sixth through eighth grades.

The school is excited about these new additions, Ms. Gleason said. Specifically, their new program is meant to build students’ understanding of community through daily activities.

