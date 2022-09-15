POINT PLEASANT BEACH — St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church will host a Harvest Festival featuring a variety of activities for people of all ages and interests.

St. Mary’s is located at Bay and Atlantic Avenues in Point Pleasant Beach and is handicapped accessible. St. Mary’s Farnsworth Hall on Atlantic Avenue will be open from 11 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 8 with pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, baked goods, fresh produce and vendor merchandise will be available for sale.

There will be food, crafts, music, paint parties, pet portraits, a gift auction, mums, fresh produce, a chili cook-off and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the following events will take place, all at St. Mary’s unless otherwise noted.

On Sunday, Oct. 2 there will be a blessing of the pets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be pet portraits and pet items for sale. There will also be pet rescue groups, therapy dogs, raffles and K9 police demonstrations taking place during the blessing.

On Monday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a guided painting party with Sheila Soyster. All materials and refreshments will be included in the $30 to participate.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, there will be a paint party with Ms. Soyster from 2 to 4 p.m. All materials and light refreshments included are included for a $30 fee.

Also on Tuesday, there will be a pizza and a pint event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Last Wave Brewing Company. For a $30 fee there will be all-you-can-eat Rosie’s Pizza and at Last Wave, gift basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.