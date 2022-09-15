AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon’s public library is being prepped for renovations that will necessitate its closure for up to six weeks, starting Sept. 19.

The library building on Garfield and Fifth Avenue will be extending its front wall forward, undergoing additional landscaping, removing an unused stair chair, and installing an elevator, according to Library Director Sheila Watson.

She officially advised the community via email last week on the temporary closing. Ms. Watson has also provided instructions on how to contact her, as well as the names of applications through which the public can access library services, including Hoopla, Libby and Overdrive, and Flipster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am excited,” she told The Coast Star. “We will finally be ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant.”

In her letter to the public, Ms. Watson said the library would like to be as accommodating as possible and asked for the community’s patience. The estimated time frame for closing is four to six weeks, with no guarantee on the timeframe, according to Ms. Watson.

To contact the library’s director via email use the address library@avonbytheseanj.com.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.