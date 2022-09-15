LAVALLETTE – Lavallette’s Founder’s Day filled the streets of Bay Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue on Sept. 10 with smiling faces and lots of foot traffic.

Participating in the day’s festivities were over 100 vendors, several non-profit organizations handing out literature, the Lavallette First Aid Squad, and council members.

Besides its vendors, the venue also featured free park rides, a car show, and bands Lefty South Paw, Shore Nuff, Matt Noffsinger Band, Moondoggie and Rich Meyer.

As people walked through, they could stop to purchase anything from a hand-knit cardigan to holistic healing rocks to a personalized child’s bib. Also, food trucks offered barbecue, lemonade and adult beverages.

Sponsors Lester Glenn Auto Group, SGC Construction, Dakan Homes, Aquablue and Ocean Bay Developers ensured that the venue’s coordinators could host the event and feature local businesses.

Founder’s Day began as a way to uplift those local businesses after Hurricane Sandy, which affected the community, according to coordinator Joanne LaCicero. Each of the coordinators: Joanne LaCicero, Mark Speaker, Vicki Guy and Susan Kotch, agreed that small and homegrown businesses should take priority at that point.

This year, the overall day was “wonderful..the way it is every year,” said councilwoman Anita Zalom.

Ms. LaCicero believes there were over 7,000 people who attended during those six hours the event went on, which is similar to last year’s attendance, she told the Ocean Star.

