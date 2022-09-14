The Wall football team will be looking for its first win of the year on Friday when the Crimson Knights travel to Rumson-Fair Haven for a 7 p.m. game against the Bulldogs.

The Crimson Knights are coming off a 25-3 loss to Red Bank Catholic, the top ranked team in the Shore Conference.

Rumson-Fair Haven a perennial Shore Conference power has started the season with two losses, dropping its opener to Toms River North before losing to Donovan Catholic on Friday.

Wall will be looking for a measure of revenge after a 35-0 loss to the Bulldogs last season.

Manasquan hosts Raritan

The Warriors will play Raritan, 1 p.m. on Saturday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

Manasquan is coming off a 39-13 loss to Point Pleasant Borough to open the season last week.

The Rockets are 2-0 this season with wins over Matawan and Monmouth Regional.

Manasquan defeated Raritan last season in a 35-28 comeback victory over the Rockets on the road.