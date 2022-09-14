SEA GIRT — The Holly Club of Sea Girt held its first meeting of the year on Thursday, Sept. 1 receiving a great turnout.

Current club president Diane Raver presided at the luncheon-style meeting where Kim Guadagno, the former Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey was the afternoon’s speaker.

“It was good, it was a very successful meeting,” said Eileen Ruszala, a member of the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Guadagno is the Executive Director of the Mercy Center of Asbury Park, a Women’s Outreach Center serving abused, homeless and impoverished women.

Mercy Center’s mission is to empower women in the greater Asbury Park area to reach their full potential by providing immediate and comprehensive services and programs to help stabilize their lives.

“It was very well received, she was excellent and she gave us a lot of information about the Mercy Center,” said Ms. Ruszala. “There were a lot of people who were very interested in the program.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.