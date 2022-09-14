SEA GIRT — A fall farmers and artisans market will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the green, north of the Sea Girt Library.

The second annual market, to be held rain or shine, will host over 25 local farmers and artists specializing in culinary and creative arts.

“There’s literally something for everyone,” said Sea Girt Recreation Director Janeen Yodakis. “We have really unique artisans and farmers who bring their products and share their passions and creations with the people who attend, and it’s very well attended.”

The featured vendors will offer local produce, honey, breads and pastries, freshly brewed hot and iced coffee, specialty meats, locally grown herbs, flowers, home decor, handmade jewelry, soy wax candles and handcrafted soaps, clothing, paintings, photographs and much more.

The Sea Girt Elementary Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] will be selling tickets for its raffle fundraiser for a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4X4 to benefit the Sea Girt Elementary School and Red Sneakers for Oakley, a nonprofit organization with the mission of raising awareness for children with food allergies.

