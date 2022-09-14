LAKE COMO — The sun was shining and the air was cool as the 20th annual Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K run took place on Sept. 10, with over 500 runners participating.

The annual race, directed by the New Jersey Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association [NJ FMBA] one of the largest firefighter, EMT and dispatcher unions in the state of New Jersey, began in Elizabeth after the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy. The run raises funds for various charities, including Team Shamrock and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“This is a great way to have a positive day, but still memorialize all the people we lost. It’s a really nice day to commemorate and keep the tradition going for 9/11,” said Mr. Perrotto.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re getting to a generation of young people that don’t even remember or were not even alive for 9/11. It is very important that we keep the memory alive because of everyone that was lost that day. When everyone says we never forget, we really want to make sure that we never forget the sacrifice that everyone made that day.”

Over 1,000 people took part in the after-race event at Bar A, for prizes and awards, barbecue and music.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.