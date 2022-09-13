SEA GIRT — The second annual Sea Girt family luau and bonfire will be held on the Beacon Blvd beachfront on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

The free event, being presented by the Sea Girt Recreation Committee, will feature performances by Hawaiian Luau Entertainment.

The evening’s entertainment will include traditional Polynesian songs and dances and a fire knife dancer.

The event came to life after the idea for it had been pitched by Borough Administrator Jim Gant, Recreation Director Janeen Yodakis told The Coast Star.

“It’s really just so impressive. It was so well attended and so well received, everybody was so excited, and it was a full moon,” said Ms. Yodakis of last year’s event which she said was a “great way” to unite the community following the pandemic.

“People were sitting in beach chairs, kids were playing everybody was laughing — and it was just truly a joyous celebration of being back together and it was wonderful,” added Ms. Yodakis.

The intention of the event is to say goodbye to the summer season and to welcome fall and all the great things that the upcoming season will bring, according to Ms. Yodakis. “It’s a closure to the summer, a final farewell,” she said.

