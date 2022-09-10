Point Boro 39, Manasquan 12

Boro quarterback Matt Oliphant rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Panthers past the Warriors in a rivalry matchup.

Running back Jake Croce added two rushing scores, and the Boro defense did an excellent job against Manasquan quarterback Brett Patten, an All-Shore selection last season.

Boro improved to 2-1, while Manasquan dropped to 0-1.

Brick 29, Toms River South 8

Brick quarterback AJ Grygiel had nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, including a 65-yard score that made it a 27-0 game.

Running back Travis Trempy also hit the 100-yard mark on his 13 carries and added a touchdown, while Logan Donnelly grabbed a 44-yard touchdown catch in the rout of the Indians.

The Dragons improved their record to 1-1. Toms River South is also 1-1.

Point Beach 32, Keansburg 22

Brick Memorial 28, Red Bank Regional 14