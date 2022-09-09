LAKE COMO — Councilman Christopher D’Antuano, at the Tuesday mayor and council meeting, started a conversation with the council about pulling back the number of times the Department of Public Works picks up brush.

Currently, brush is picked up every Tuesday, 52 weeks a year, which is higher than any town in the neighboring areas, according to Borough Administrator Andrew Huisman.

“This is well outside the norms of what most boroughs do. We are going to be reevaluating what that should look like since doing it every week places a large strain on our staff with everything else they have going on,” said Councilman D’Antuano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Administrator Huisman said the borough has recently purchased an attachment that goes onto the backhoe that can pick up the brush throughout the town instead of the DPW doing it manually, which is a lot more labor-intensive.

Administrator Huisman said due to the DPW having to pick up the piles of brush by hand, it was more efficient to do it more frequently since the piles would be smaller. However, with this new piece of equipment, that is no longer necessary.

“Statistically on surrounding towns, Belmar picks it up nine times out of the year, Wall Township picks it up four times a year, Bradley seven times and Spring Lake eight times. So we are 10 times the amount of other surrounding towns,” explained Administrator Huisman.

Brush was defined as leaves, tree limbs, shrub trimmings and anything other than grass clippings.

Mayor Kevin Higgins stated that although the council would not make a decision on the topic Tuesday, it is a good discussion to have.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.