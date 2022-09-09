POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 44th annual Festival of the Sea will return to downtown Point Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A rain date of Sept. 18 has been set for the festival, held along both Arnold and Bay avenues.

The popular end-of-summer festival presented by the Point Beach Chamber of Commerce will feature 200 craft vendors and local restaurants. The Festival of the Sea has been one of Point Pleasant Beach’s premier events for more than 40 years, according to the chamber.

“The Festival of the Sea is our biggest annual event and a huge boon to our downtown businesses,” Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star. “Many owners see their single busiest day of the year as a result of the festival. Our Chamber of Commerce brings in incredible vendors and food stands from all over the state and our police do an excellent job of ensuring the 50,000 plus people enjoy it all in a safe environment.”

The day will feature family activities and games, pony rides all day for kids as well as face painting and henna tattoos.

In addition to the festival’s signature offering — freshly prepared seafood including delicacies such as crab cakes, shrimp skewers, paella, soups and bisques, lobster, and other seafood items of every variety — visitors will also be able to sample the merchandise offered by crafters, artists and other vendors.

