Bradley Beach Mayor, Larry Fox, sees the restrictions as limiting for the community, as well.

“We have a Latino heritage festival coming up in town and Bradley Brew Project is using one of their ‘away games’ to support it and brew beer for it,” said Mayor Fox. “The event organizer we’re working with had originally asked if we wanted Corona to sponsor the event — I thought why not use someone local? We have great restaurants and a brewery right here in Bradley Beach.”

He continued, “The brewery has been a wonderful addition to the town and brings business to the other establishments on our Main Street. It would be great if they could further collaborate with local restaurants. I think we’ve seen time and again that less regulation is better for business.”

A LICENSE PROBLEM

Michal Ziolkowski, owner of Bradley Brew Project, noted that the special ruling doesn’t align with the reality of what’s going on in the industry — nor does it address the root cause of the issue.

“Ultimately, the liquor license system in New Jersey is totally broken,” said Mr. Ziolkowski. “It creates a liquor license as a commodity. It’s an asset that can be held in a balance sheet.”

He explained that this creates an environment where holders of Class C liquor licenses, which can cost business owners upwards of $500,000 and allow businesses to have a full bar and serve food as well as alcohol on premises, are extremely protective of their markets. However, he also pointed out that there are 7,000 bar/ restaurants in the state and only 140 breweries.

“I understand their position, but it’s a fundamentally flawed licensing system,” said Mr. Ziolkowski.

Mr. Mahoney agreed, adding, “We understand that they want to protect these licenses, and while license reform is a whole other conversation than the one we’re currently having around this special ruling, you can’t just clamp down on one section of an industry.”