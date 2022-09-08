MANASQUAN — Officials in Manasquan and Sea Girt are disputing criticisms of the new shared EMS service agreement made in a letter circulated by the Manasquan First Aid Squad in opposition to the agreement, which also covers Belmar and Lake Como.

The undated letter to residents, which requests donations to the Manasquan First Aid Squad, states, “We do not support this plan and we feel that it costs hundreds of thousands of our tax dollars, more than necessary. In addition, this plan involves charging you possibly $1,000 for the ambulance in your time of need.”

The claims regarding costs have been challenged in an Aug. 22 joint letter of response from borough officials in Manasquan and Sea Girt.

“There will be no additional costs to residents, property owners and immediate family other than what is paid by your insurance carrier for use of these services when needed,” the Aug. 22 joint-borough letter states.

“This cost for paid professional services assures 24/7 ambulance and Emergency Medical Services to all of the towns, something that has been sorely needed as levels of volunteers have fallen in recent years.”

Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan said in a phone interview Tuesday that under the shared service agreement, a resident of a participating town will not be obligated to pay more than what their insurance covers.

“They call it soft billing,” the mayor said. “So they take your insurance information. They submit the bill to your insurance company, and whatever your insurance company pays, that’s what they accept as whole payment.

“If you don’t have medical insurance, they still take you to the hospital, they still provide you the service, and it doesn’t cost a dime.”

