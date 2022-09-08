SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce brought local artists together to display their works and sell them to pedestrians passing through the Third Avenue Business District on Saturday.

The walk is also made possible by the Frederick Galleries of Spring Lake, which exhibits some of the artists’ work who participated in the event throughout the year.

The goal of the Downtown Spring Lake Art Walk is to connect guests to artists and supporters of the arts who are committed to the town’s creative spirit, like Spring Lake artist Terry Groark.

Much of the art Ms. Groark displayed at her table came from over 22 years of running the Arteffects Gallery, which used to be in Spring Lake before they closed the location; however, they still sell their photos and jewelry from home.

“We had the gallery, which I guess was my post-motherhood career and that lasted for 22 years. You know, framing is hard when your hands start to hurt when you get old. We live here in town, so we’re still chamber members because we have an at-home business now, and we love to do these events,” said Ms. Groaok.

Much of Ms. Groark’s art captured cultural elements of Spring Lake, including coasters that displayed Art Deco tiles from Spring Lake’s Beach Pavilions.

“They’ve now renovated the two pavilions, the North End pavilion and the South End pavilion. The North End was about four or five years ago. Just last year, they renovated the South End pavilion. I had taken the pictures early on in the mid-80s when the tiles were in perfect condition before they got beat up,” said Ms. Groark.

The Spring Lake Historical Society has preserved many of the Art Deco tiles from those pavilions, but Ms. Groaok’s coasters are based on pictures from when they were in much better condition. To see their Art, go to ArteffectsGallery.com.

The Art Walk featured not only veteran artists who have been painting their whole life, but also new artists who brought unique ideas to their tables, like Wall resident Lee Commer.

“I think of my art as being colorful and, and happy, inspired from different things. People love nature, traveling and sea life, so I just started painting that stuff on wood, and I figured I would also put them on bags because of the recent ban in stores,” said Ms. Commer.

Ms. Commer’s art can be seen on her Instagram account @artfullee_created, which she uses to market her work to local stores.

The Art Walk featured paintings of different sizes and styles, like the work of Manasquan native Elizabeth Barker, who displayed large post-impressionist depictions of boardwalks and other memories from her childhood in Monmouth County. Ms. Barker has taught painting for 18 years at Kids Art Studio, located in Sea Girt.

“My art will fluctuate a lot of times. I’ll do beach scenes, flowers and boardwalks, but also a lot of art inspired by New York City. I mean, there are a lot of subjects here to paint with the culture and colors of the Jersey Shore,” said Ms. Barker.

Ms. Barker’s art can be seen on her Instagram @_elizabethbarker.

Residents can meet these artists again for the next art walk, which is scheduled for the same day as the Spring Lake Italian Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. Artists interested in participating can call 732-974-0376 or email artwalk@springlake.org for information and applications.

