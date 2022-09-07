As fall approaches, many restaurants are getting ready to make the switch from summer salads and fresh fish to heartier fare. Fall in New Jersey brings a bounty of squash, peas, leeks, onions, chard, spinach, potatoes, rhubarb and kale from the Garden State’s many farms onto our plates.

With so many great culinary options locally, there’s no end to the options for sampling the season’s finest. Where to start? We’ve got you covered with some great options throughout Monmouth and Ocean County.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Blend on Main downstairs from the Inn on Main and in the heart of downtown Manasquan offers diners a cozy dining experience meant to evoke Sunday night dinners, strong family tradition and “a deep culinary affection.” Chef Lou Smith wows diners with a rotating menu of decedent Chef’s Seasonal Specials. Bring your favorite wine and tuck into a cheese board celebrating the flavors of fall with Tellegio, Pt. Reyes Blue, Purple Hazen goat cheese, grapes and house made crostini. Share a bowl of perfectly cooked Prince Edward Island mussels in a plum tomato sauce with white beans, basil and a side of “sexy bread.” For heartier fare try the handmade burrata ravioli with braised short rib, ribeye veal ragout and wild mushrooms. Stop by 152 Main Street to try them out.

Cardinal Provisions in Asbury Park is the culinary collaboration of chefs Grace Crossman and Laura Brahn, offering a “blissful space for the exploration of simple culinary musings.” The pair man their restaurant with full service breakfast and lunch as well as take out during the day and host pop-up dinners at night. Visit them Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Start your morning off with a refreshing watermelon bowl – topped with lime zest and crunchy sea salt – or a rosewater ricotta toast with seasonal jam and fresh mint. Craving something more? Try the gravlax sandwich featuring smoked salmon, beet-horseradish cream cheese, red onions, capers and herbs on an everything bagel. Want a twist on a classic dish? Venture to the plates part of the menu to find cacio e pepe scrambled eggs – fresh eggs with pecorino and parmigiano, with an arugula salad, breakfast sausage, cracked pepper and Benchmark garlic toast. Find them at 513 Bangs Avenue in Asbury Park or online at crdnal.com.

HARVEST, founded in 2014 aims to bring a taste of Northern California casual to Jersey shore. The restaurant specializes in local seafood and boasts a farm to table menu that brings the best of New Jersey’s farmlands to pair with the day’s catch. The restaurant’s latest offerings include clams in white wine sauce or mussels in a red fennel gravy to start with an entree of seared scallops over basil and zucchini risotto. Interested in earthier fare? Try the lamb meatballs or roasted beet salad and the duck breast with creamy polenta and green beans topped in a pear sage sauce. The restaurant also offers online ordering and pick up at the store front of all its dishes. Find them at 83 Main Street in Farmingdale or online at harvest2go.square.site.

OCEAN COUNTY

A Thyme for All Seasons has been creating seasonal menus for the past 20 years, led by Chef Michael, who has worked at top restaurants across the country. This spot offers indoor cafe seating or outdoor seating on the wine patio and invites patrons to stay awhile. The dinner menu for fall features a charcuterie board with prosciutto, salami, smoked gouda, brie and burrata with homemade berry compotes and toasted baguettes on the side. For a smaller bite, try the pork belly sliders with farm-fresh pork belly done in a classic glaze and topped with kimchi and peanuts. For handhelds, the menu offers up “quackos,” two duck tacos with shredded cabbage and pico sour cream or an NY steak sandwich topped with roasted garlic mayo and crispy onions on a hoagie roll. The menu also includes a variety of mac & cheese bowls, including the spinach-artichoke mac & cheese, topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese. Find them at 63 North Main Street in Toms River.

B2 Bistro is built on a “garden to table” concept, with locally sourced, fresh ingredients on every menu. The Executive Chef and his team aims to create dishes reminiscent of American and Mediterranean bistro-style cooking. The bar also offers a continuously rotating selection of draft beers, expertly crafted cocktails with barrel-aged spirits and fresh seasonal fruits, as well as an eclectic wine list. Start off your experience with a Peach Old Fashion or a refreshing Twisted Paloma, featuring fresh lemon juice, grapefruit juice, watermelon syrup and ginger beer. Move on to the raw bar or the new Scarpariello wings with a blend of seasonings, wood-fired and tossed with cherry peppers. For dinner, try something off the specials menu, like the roasted and deep fried butternut squash with baby kale and a sherry vinaigrette on the side or one of the new additions to their fall menu – the seafood risotto, featuring saffron risotto with shrimp, mussels, peas and baby heirloom tomatoes. You can’t go wrong at any of their many locations. Check them out online at b2bistro.com for a full list of where to find them.

Mike’s Atlantic Bar and Grill offers not only a seasonal food menu, but also a seasonal tap list featuring some of the best beers on offer from New Jersey breweries. Executive Chef Mike Jurusz is a Brick native who has dedicated his 37 year cooking career to creating main courses that both “thrill and fill.” Start the night with an order from the raw bar or try the peppered bar bacon and steamed clams. Looking for something a little different? The appetizer list also boasts grilled octopus with calabrian chilis, olives, artichokes, lemon olive oil and romesco. For entrees, try the horseradish crusted chilean seabass with stem-on artichoke hearts, charred Japanese eggplant, romesco sauce and crispy fried leeks on the side. Looking for something classic and simple? Try the eight ounce filet mignon, cooked to perfection with a side of crispy red creamer potatoes and asparagus. Visit them to try for yourself at 10 24th Central Avenue, in Seaside Park.

& MORE

No matter where you choose to feast this fall, we’re spoiled with options and amazing flavor from Jersey-grown, seasonal produce all over the area. Check out the selection we’ve highlighted above or visit your local favorites and learn what items they rotate out seasonally for the best of what fall has to offer.