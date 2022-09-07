WALL – The Wall football team will open its football season on Friday when the Crimson Knights host Red Bank Catholic.

It will be the first game for new Wall coach Ed Gurrieri.

The Caseys are the top ranked team in the Shore Conference and have already played two games, picking up wins against St. John Vianney and Freehold Boro, while outscoring their opponents 96-7.

The Crimson Knights lost to Red Bank Catholic 20-16 in their second game of the season last year.

Manasquan faces Pt. Boro

The Manasquan football team will travel to Point Pleasant Borough to face the Panthers to open the season, 7 p.m. on Friday.

Point Pleasant Borough opened its season last Thursday with a 42-0 win over Neptune.

The Warriors had a close game with the Panthers last season, picking up a 35-30 win in a game the Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead.