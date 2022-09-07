Beef Boys

3201 Bridge Ave.

Point Pleasant

732-701-3900

www.beefboyssandwich.com

At Beef Boys, everything (literally everything) is made in-house and sliced fresh! The Beef Boy’s signature Cheesesteak sandwich is only made with fresh prime roasted beef, topped with your choice of cheese sauce and peppers & onions.

Berritazza Cafe

506 Arnold Ave.

Point Pleasant Beach

(732) 206-6334

At Berritazza Cafe, it’s the real deal. REAL açaí from the Amazon rainforest straight to your bowl. Berritazza açaí is NOT like the “others”–Not a sorbet, not packed with sugars, no emulsifiers, no citric acid…just REAL açaí. You can see, taste, and tell the difference right away at Berritazza Cafe.

Klotz’s Kitchen

2247 Bridge Ave.

Point Pleasant

732-714-0633

www.klotzskitchen.com

Come to where the locals eat! Celebrating 13 years, Klotz’s Kitchen in Point Pleasant is an “award winning” luncheonette that offers a delicious traditional menu with amazing blackboard specials. Try the classic eggs “bennys” benedict or their popular Avocado BLT with arugula and over hard egg (#11 on the menu).

VIC’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

60 Main Street, Bradley Beach

732-774-8225

Vicspizza.com

It’s not just their pizza that has made Vic’s a Shore landmark for the past 75 years. Stop in for lunch or dinner and try an entree like their Chicken Parmigiana. Easily one of their best-selling dishes, the chicken cutlet comes breaded and fried, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and served with your choice of pasta or side. Or order it as a sandwich. Open Tuesday thru Sunday, takeout available and online ordering at vicspizza.com

MR. SHRIMP

1608 Hwy. 71, Belmar

732-681-7755

For over 20 years, owner Vincent Petruzziello has been serving quality seafood with a personal touch. Come enjoy one of their specialties like this Seafood Fra Diavolo – shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and calamari simmered in a spicy tomato sauce served over linguini. Mr. Shrimp is BYOB, the market and restaurant are open daily, takeout is available and be sure to ask about their private party room.

MIZUKI HIBACHI ASIAN BISTRO

2007 Highway 25, Wall Township

848-469-8555

Mizuki35.com

Enjoy 23 pieces of buttery fresh fish served with a side of rice and soup or salad. The perfect light meal to end your day.

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Manasquan, Point Pleasant Beach,

Wall, Neptune, Point Pleasant,

Brick, Ocean Township, Howell,

West Long Branch and Lakewood

Jerseymikes.com

There are so many mouth-watering options to choose from when you’re at Jersey Mike’s, including whether you want to go with a sub, a tub or a wrap. The Cancro Special sets up nicely in a tub with the unique combination of provolone, roast beef, and pepperoni.

THIRD AVENUE CHOCOLATES

1118 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake

732-449-7535

Thirdavenuechocolateshoppe.com

Homemade chocolates, specialty candies and summertime ice cream!

Coal House of Sea Girt

2100 Route 35, Sea Girt

732 359 8400

We strive on Fresh Made food prepared upon ordering and glad to accommodate our community!

CHOCOLATE CAROUSEL, DESSERT SHOPPE

2510 Belmar Blvd, Colfax Plaza

732-280-0606

chocolatecarousel.com

This is your One Stop Sweet Shop. Widely known for our custom cakes in every size, shape and theme! They are as beautiful as they are delicious. Also featuring homemade desserts, pastries, cookies, pies, edible favors and more!

MJ’s RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL

Locations in Bayville, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, Spotswood and Tinton Falls

www.mjsrestaurant.com

Try MJs MEAT ON A STICK!

Mr Q`s Grilled Filet, Chicken or Pork Skewers

two meat skewers of either grilled filet, chicken or pork

marinated with Mr. Q`s garlicky sweet Asian sticky BBQ sauce

Chicken or Pork 1$1.99 Filet $13.99

Enjoy MJs EMPANADAS!

Beef Empanadas $9.99 – two traditional beef empanadas served with a side of warm spiced salsa

Chicken Empanadas $9.99 – two traditional chicken empanadas served with a side of warm spiced salsa

Bay Head cheese shop and bottles too

732-892-7585

91 Bridge Ave., Bay Head, NJ

Bayheadcheeseshopandbottlestoo.com

Gourmet Delights, Quiches, Homemade Soups & Tea

Imported & Domestic Cheeses, Specialty Foods, Homemade Hors d’ oeuvres

Cheese Dips, Cheese Cakes, Cheese Platters

We have wine and other spirits!

Bum Rogers Crabhouse

At Island Beach State Park

2207 SW Central Ave., Seaside

732-830-2770

http://bumrogerstavern.com/

Bum Rogers delicious fish tacos are served with your choice of fried cod, blackened tuna or shrimp and topped with Spanish slaw and cilantro crema and served with a side of chips and salsa.

The Salty Whale

390 E Main Street, Manasquan NJ 08736

732-592-3344

www.thesaltywhale.com

The Salty Whale offers some of the best Coastal Cuisine down the Shore. Our new Crab and Shrimp BLT Salad is sure to make your mouth water.

Mueller’s Bakery

80 Bridge Ave., Bay Head

732-892-0442

Muellersbakery.com

Since 1890, Mueller’s has been serving fresh, hand-made baked goods with top quality ingredients. They have all of your favorite fall treats for breakfast and dessert, including their perfectly-spiced, custard pumpkin pie with honey! Don’t forget to try one of their famous crumb buns while you’re there!