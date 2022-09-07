BELMAR — The borough council Tuesday tabled an ordinance that would revise on development regulations and improvement standards in Belmar, following a pubic hearing on the measure.

The amendment, which calls for updates to the further definition of terms including lot coverage and parking areas, was tabled for further definition and refinement.

Councilman Tom Carvelli said the prospective date for a new vote on the measure will depend on whether or not the ordinance needs to go back before the borough planning board for review.

In another action, the council approved an ordinance on property maintenance, amending the borough code to define when a residential property is considered abandoned and vacant.

