SEA GIRT — The halls of Sea Girt Elementary School were filled with students once again as they returned to the classrooms to begin a new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“It’s great to have everybody back, it’s good to see all the familiar faces and we’ve got a bunch of new ones as well,” Superintendent/Principal Rich Papera said of the first day of the 2022-2023 academic school year.

An early-dismissal day was held on Tuesday with full-days beginning on Wednesday.

Drop-off for students is between 8:20 to 8:25 a.m. and dismissal is at 3:05 p.m.

The school day includes nine instructional periods with a 42-minute lunch and recess.

The district, which has been conducting in-person learning for the past two years will be continuing to follow guidance from Monmouth County regarding COVID-19 protocols.

“We will continue to follow whatever guidance we get from the county at this point in time,” said Mr. Papera.

Parents have also been asked to continue daily health screenings before school to check their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

“The basic and most important part is to stay home if you’re sick,” noted Mr. Papera.

