Marie P. Kerrigan, 97, of Manasquan passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Irvington, lived in Newark and Bloomfield before settling in Manasquan in 1997. Marie was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School, Berkeley Secretarial School, and earned her paralegal certification
