POINT PLEASANT — Chalk the Walk outside Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School has been rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. due to rain on Labor Day, Monday Night.

Messages chalked on the walk by parents typically include “Make it a great year,” “You are loved,” and “Be a bright spot in someone’s day.”

Noelle Albrink, president of the the Nellie Bennett PTO, said the event is a good way to set the tone for the year and the kids really enjoy reading the messages as they walk in.

“The messages vary and many parents accompany their message with wonderful artistry,” she said. “I’m always amazed how talented so many people are who come out to this event.”

The PTO makes sure to include the pathway leading to the entrance for students who walk to school as well as the one taken by students who arrive by bus or are dropped off by car.

“We’ve often been told by the teachers how the messages and pictures have helped a frightened student to ease the tension of starting the year,” Ms. Albrink said. “Many of the teachers will also take their students outside on the first day to walk around the building and see all the messages so they don’t miss out on anything.”

