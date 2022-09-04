BELMAR — A large field of competitors participated in the 46th annual Belmar Five Mile Run, starting at Ocean Avenue and 2nd Avenue early Saturday morning.

Organized by Belmar Goodwill Hose Co, an all-volunteer fire company, the Belmar 5 mile is a staple in the running community, drawing in over a hundred participants from all over new jersey and beyond.

Finishing first among male runners was Belmar native Rob Napolitano, 27, with a time of 24:35.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clara Peterson, 38, of Corta Madera, California, led all all female runners across the finish line, in a time of 27:34.

The top Five Male and Females under the age of 40 received $150; $125; $100; $75; $50, and the same goes for runners aged 40 and Over.

After the run, many participants gathered at Bar Anticipation for barbecue, entertainment and drinks. At Bar Anticipation, awards were given out in a ceremony with lots of gift cards donated by local merchants and two bicycles compliments of Miller Lite.

There were plenty of volunteers present, ensuring the race went smoothly and with no problems. They set up four water stops to keep the runners hydrated in the heat.

Police, fire and first-aid departments from Belmar, Lake Como, and Spring lake all contributed to making the run happen. In addition, volunteers from the Department of Public works also contributed.

Thrive & Spine Sports Rehab provided on-site complimentary pre and post-stretching, hyper volt massage and kinesio taping for all participants.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.