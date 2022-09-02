POINT PLEASANT BEACH — St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church has welcomed the Rev. Debra M. Brewin-Wilson as its new priest-in-charge. She will officially join the parish to begin her duties on Monday, Oct. 17.

Rev. Brewin-Wilson comes to St. Mary’s with an extensive education and training in various methods of prayer and spirituality, combined with a commitment to social justice and inclusion.

She has been an Episcopal priest since 2006, most recently in St. Mary’s Church in Sparta. Rev. Brewin-Wilson has also served as a volunteer nave chaplain at the Washington National Cathedral, and as rector of St. Thomas’s Parish in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

She completed her doctor of ministry and master of divinity degrees at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia.

“I am very happy to be returning to Ocean County. I’ve missed the ocean,” said Rev. Brewin-Wilson.

Rev. Brewin-Wilson explained what she is most looking forward to in her new role, “I’m looking forward to joining the parishioners of St. Mary’s By-the-Sea as we love and serve our neighbors and continue to build an inclusive, welcoming community.”

As a native of New Jersey, Rev. Brewin-Wilson served as priest-in-charge of All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Lakewood from March 2007 to April 2009.

