SPRING LAKE — Lovers of the Old Country will be happy to learn that the Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting its annual Joseph Raffetto Italian Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event’s rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1. The event, which has been held by the Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce for over a decade, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. along Morris Avenue. “The food is amazing! It just is a wonderful day,” Chamber Executive Director Ellen Manger said. ADVERTISEMENT The event will feature a number of attractions for young visitors, including face painting, a petting zoo and balloon animals. Homemade Italian ice will also be served by vendors. “Each year the Italian Festival features many family friendly events perfect for a fall-time stroll through down- town Spring Lake. Chamber Festivals feature live music, dancing, food, kids activities and shopping,” the Chamber of Commerce advertises on- line at springlake.org. Older crowds can enjoy the beer and wine garden, as well as some authentic Italian per- formances. A spaghetti eating contest will be held around 3pm in the afternoon. Folks who are hungry can sign up on the day of the event to compete. Winners earn a $25 gift certificate. Performing at the festival will be the music group Julian and Dominique, who give a performance known as “The show of 1,000 voices.” Also singing will be Zachary Alexander, who is often re- ferred to as “The Hoboken Frank Sinatra.” Visitors should also keep an eye out for the Spring Lake School of Dance. Folks can also relax and enjoy the fall weather with a carriage ride around the lake, or check out the special Maserati and Lamborghini sports car display.

