POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Shade Tree Commission is again offering its fall Big Beautiful Tree Program, presenting residents with an easy way to purchase trees for their property.

Residents and property owners can purchase trees at a reasonable price that includes: the tree, delivery, professional planting and tree guarantee for one year with property owner watering and a gator bag for watering.

The program is open to Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant and Bay Head residents.

Eight- to 12-foot shade trees available for $400 include: Red Sunset maple, Skyline honey locust, Valley Forge elm and London planetree. Ornamental flowering trees include: redbud, Ivory Silk lilac, Trinity flowering pear and autumn flowering cherry.

For $295, 6- to 7-foot evergreen trees are available, including: Leland cypress, American holly and black pine.

One can also check with commission members for possible alternative tree varieties, said Ann Lightburn, chair of the commission.

