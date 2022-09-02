SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Public Library has announced the publication of a book of essays written by community members titled “Sea Girt Strong: Our Journey Through the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

In the book, members of the community shared their personal accounts of what their lives were like during the pandemic — how they looked after neighbors, kept in touch with family and friends and navigated the uncertain times at work, home and at school.

More than 60 members of the community contributed to the publication. Along with words from the community, are student essays from first, sixth and eighth graders attending Sea Girt Elementary in 2020.

The submitted contributions to the book were edited by librarian Lisa Luke and author and member of the Holly Club of Sea Girt, Judith Jones-Ambrosini. Ms. Luke said that together they made “very light edits” with a goal to preserve the writing as it was originally submitted.

“It’s a wonderful statement of how our town came together in support of each other,” said Ms. Luke.

Ms. Luke told The Coast Star that she and Ms. Jones-Ambrosini began writing the book in April of 2020, wanting to document Sea Girt during the early weeks of the pandemic, a time that she knew would become a notable period in history.

