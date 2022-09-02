POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Beginning this fall, Antrim Elementary School will be harnessing the power of reading by implementing a school-wide literacy initiative in which participants join together to read and discuss a single book, announced Tara Weber, school principal at the most recent board of education meeting.

The selection is the picture book and novel, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer.

Released in 2009, the book tells the story of William Kamkwamba, a boy in a drought-ravaged village in Africa who improvises a windmill out of a bicycle and other scrapyard parts to produce electricity for his family’s home. It is based on a true story of perseverance, patience and innovation.

Students in all grade levels will be participating in the program by reading the same book at their developmentally appropriate levels with students in kindergarten to second-grade, using a picture version of the book; and third- to eighth-graders reading the young readers edition.

The initiative will take place from September to November and parents will be able to see culminating projects during their students’ parent-teacher conferences.

“Everything that we do in school is based on literacy,” said Ms. Weber. “We want our students to love reading. We want our families to be connected with that process and we felt this was a good way to get our entire school community of staff, students and parents focused on one goal which is loving reading and learning how to read and write along the way.”

