BELMAR — An incoming St. Rose High School senior raised approximately $600 after hosting a special fundraiser at Belmar Mini Golf on Ninth Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Brinley Dwyer, a Girl Scout and member of the St. Rose Girls Golf Team, organized the event to fund a series of golf clinics in high schools around the shore. She did so in an effort to reach her Gold Badge, the highest a Girl Scout can earn.

“My project’s goal is teaching little kids, especially in minority communities, about golf,” Brinley told The Coast Star. “I hope to accomplish my goal by using the funds from my…event and my club donation drive to teach clinics to kids at local schools.”

The event acted as a mixer for incoming St. Rose seniors, and for $10 they could play a round of mini golf with their classmates and socialize with each other. Around 60 participants enjoyed mini golf on Monday.

“It was a really big turnout, we weren’t sure how many people [would participate],” Brinley told The Coast Star. “There’s a little over 60 kids here right now, so yes, it’s a great turnout.”

Additionally, Brinley ran a donation effort for golf clubs and balls, which will be used for the clinics as well.

