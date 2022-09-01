BELMAR — For its 10th year, the Feast of San Gennaro will be returning to Belmar in just a few weeks. This year’s sponsors for the event are Aperol Spritz and United Healthcare Community Plan.

The festival, which honors St. Januarius – the patron saint of Naples – and is also a celebration of Italian-American heritage, started in New York City in the 1920s.

It is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street between 10th and 12th avenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a special Mass of San Gennaro at St. Rose Catholic Church starting at 10 a.m. After the Mass, which is expected to be delivered in Italian, the procession will take place along Main Street. Visitors will be able to see the Statue of San Gennaro that will be displayed in the center of Main Street.

Sponsored by the tourism commission, the Feast of San Gennaro will feature a number of vendors, including food trucks. Visitors can expect dozens of Italian goodies to be sold including zeppole, sausage and peppers and calamari.

As it does every year, the festival will feature the Son of San Gennaro of the Jersey Shore and a Daughter of San Gennaro of the Jersey Shore award, who will be announced by Mayor Mark Walsifer.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.