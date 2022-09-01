BRADLEY BEACH — Michael Heidelberg, the newly appointed superintendent of the Bradley Beach School District, received a warm welcome from BOE members during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Mr. Heidelberg comes to Bradley Beach from the Perth Amboy Public School district, where he served as the Principal of Perth Amboy High School. He also has been the Principal of Samuel Shull Middle School in Perth Amboy, and was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Perth Amboy.

“I’m excited to be superintendent of Bradley Beach because it’s such a unique role where you get to be a school principal and the superintendent. And I loved being a school principal in Perth Amboy,” said Mr. Heidelberg.

He added that he hopes to continue academic achievement within the district, Mr. Heidelberg emphasized the challenge of having a significant number of second-language learners in Bradley Beach. Bradley Beach Elementary has roughly 62 percent second-language learners.

In Mr. Heidelberg’s 20 years of experience working in schools, he has been a fifth-grade teacher at a private Catholic school and an English teacher in a public middle school and high school. While teaching, Mr. Heidelberg became an Apple Distinguished Educator, Google Certified Teacher and a Microsoft Innovative Educator.

