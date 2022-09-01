BELMAR — The borough’s 150th anniversary celebration will continue on Belmar Day, an event sponsored by the Belmar Historical Society.

The event, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, will be held at the Taylor Pavillion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is being considered “Belmar’s Birthday Party” and there will be a birthday cake cutting at noon.

A number of Belmar organizations will be present at the event, showcasing the work they’ve done in and for the borough. Each group will have a table to discuss and show off their work. Interested organizations that don’t have a table reserved should contact the historical society immediately at info@belmarhistoricalsociety.org or 908-309-3380.

“Belmar Day is planned to be fun, like a birthday party for Belmar. Belmar organizations will be able to show off what they do, sharing their work and encouraging new members,” said Belmar Historical Society trustee Pat O’Keefe. “Belmar would not be the town we love without these wonderful groups.”

