AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Eyes of the Wild organization made an appearance at the Avon pavilion last Wednesday, as Travis Gale, owner of the exotic animal rescue, showcased several animals for audience members.

The event attracted an audience of 75 people, mostly youngsters, according to library director Sheila Watson. As promised, there were some animals people were able to pet, while others were only observed and spoken about. Among the animals were a baby kangaroo, chinchilla, flying squirrel, opossum, parrot and skunk.

“He is just so entertaining,” Ms. Watson said. “They really loved him…people also got to pet the chinchilla.” She had met Mr. Gale 15 years ago at an open-house held by the State Library Association. Eyes of the Wild has been booked with Avon-by-the-Sea Public Library every summer since.

“Eyes of the Wild is an exotic animal rescue that strives to give animals the proper care and quality of life they deserve,” as written on its website. The rescue encourages audience members at all of its showings to learn, enjoy, advocate, and protect.

Ms. Watson sees the animal showing as a way to engage with the community outside of the library and a great way to close out its summer program this year.

