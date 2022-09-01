BELMAR— The Belmar Board of Education announced last week that it will be implementing a trimester grading system, shifting away from its quarterly grading system.

“Quarter grades don’t offer, in my opinion, as much time to accumulate as many grades to give you an average,” Mr. Alvarez said. “The longer you run a class, the better the chance you’re going to have of seeing what the kid’s skills and abilities are, and the more chance a student has to make up ground if they need to.”

A trimester grading system entails three sessions, fall, winter and spring. Each trimester is approximately 12-13 weeks, 2-3 weeks longer than a quarter would be.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of having three tests, the student would have four or five tests, which would help average their score,” he continued. “So if [students] had a bad day or something, this gives them the opportunity to make it back.”

In doing this, the district would also set minimum requirements, essentially making instructors have to administer a minimum amount of tests per trimester.

“Part of the discussion has been what are our minimums, what’s the expectation and then whats the communication of that expectation,” Mr. Alvarez said. “Because once a trimester grade comes out, it’s got a lot of weight, it’s one-third… So it’s really important that communication happens when students are struggling.

“What the trimester does is offer a little more time.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.