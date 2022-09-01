AVON-BY-THE-SEA — A fundraiser for the Avon Historical Society held at The Columns on Sunday afternoon raised $1,500, exceeding the expectations of Norah Magrini, the Historical Society’s president.

The money was raised through the public’s donations and the cover fee to see Bobby Bandiera and The Original Circle play at the restaurant that night. Some people were generous enough to hand over one-hundred dollar bills or tens, said Ms. Magrini. “People are pretty good about fundraisers here,” said banquet manager for The Columns Allison Dalton.

Volunteers of the Historical Society took shifts at the podium in the lobby, introducing themselves to the public and collecting the donations. “They are a great group to work with,” said husband of Ms. Dalton, Brian Dalton.

The Historical Society was refurbished by a new committee in Avon and became occupants of an old shed, after the first two years of the pandemic. During that time the membership had diminished, but now it has rebounded to 80 members. Ms. Magrini became president last October and said she is proud of the progress made.

Additionally, the Historical Society will be participating in this year’s Avon Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, selling Christmas ornaments, t-shirts, and [historic] postcards. Ms. Magrini said there will also be free popcorn.

Currently the group has three displays of artifacts throughout the town at the post office, public library, and on the town’s bulletin board, to build a presence in the community. It also works closely with schools, getting young people involved in trivias and essay writing, and giving a scholarship to the high school in the spring..

