POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Department hosted its second annual Bags on the Beach, a cornhole tournament with 32 teams participating, on Sunday Aug. 28.

The event took place on the Beach at Jenkinson’s, at the 3 Broadway entrance, with check-in beginning at 11 a.m. and the competition commencing at 12 p.m. The teams of two began their first games, vying for the first prize place of a 30-minute session at 3G Golf, a $50 gift certificate to BoatYard 401 and a champion belt.

As the day passed, the team numbers dwindled, coming down to one victorious team: the Bergen County [BC] Baggers. Councilman Douglas Vitale, alongside organizer Lou Vassalotti, presented the prizes to the winners.

Bags on the Beach also featured a 50/50 raffle, where attendees could purchase tickets in order to help contribute to Pleasure Park improvement funds. Participants and those who came to watch alike entered for a chance to win the total of $217.

