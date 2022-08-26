WALL TOWNSHIP- On Wednesday night, Hunter Manning, 26, of Ocean Port, was sworn into the Wall Police Department to serve as a patrolman at the Township Meeting.

Mr. Manning previously worked in the Sea Bright Police Department as a class two special law enforcement officer, where they sent him to the county police academy, from which he successfully graduated. He subsequently worked for the Sea Bright Police agency for approximately a year before coming to Wall Township in March.

In March, Mr. Manning began working for Wall Township as a class two officer, “Since that time, Hunter’s been an exmplary employee, who’s always said yes to anything we asked him to do,” added Lieutenant Sean O’Halloren.

“So in the beginning of the month we had the privilege to interview several qualified candidates for the position. And it wasn’t a very hard decision. Hunter Manning came out number one, in our opinion, unanimously, without question,” said Lieutenant O’Halloren.

Members of the Sea Bright and Colts Neck Police Department joined Wall Township Police Department officers to show support and welcome Mr. Manning to his new career.

Mr. Manning’s family, who were also in attendance, remarked that they were incredibly proud of him. Mr. Manning attended Flagler College and received a bachelor of science degree in coastal environmental science.

