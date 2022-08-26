WALL TOWNSHIP- Salaries for the five-person Committee in Wall Township are increased with the passing of Ordinance 16-2022 at the Wall Township Committee meeting Wednesday night.

The Ordinance, which sets salaries for township officials and employees, including police officers, is set until 2025. Salaries for Committee members, which includes the mayor, increase from $4,500 annually to $10,000.

According to Jeff Bertrand, the township Business Administrator, it’s the first raise for the Committee since 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bertrand clarified what additional benefits the new salaries entail after a public member raised concerns over the impact on taxpayers.

“[Commitee] members aren’t eligible for health benefits regardless of how much they get paid. Because they are part-time employees and therefore not qualified to receive health benefits,” said Mr. Bertrand.

Mr. Bertrand also stated that life insurance and the state pension system would not apply to Committee members. Instead, they are eligible for a Deferred Composition Retirement plan [DCR].

“It operates like a 401k where you buy into it, and there’s a small match amount from the township. The only additional cost that’s not seen in $10,000 is up to a 3 percent matching amount to whatever you put in,” said Mr. Bertrand.

So at most, taxpayers would pay $300 for each committee member should they hit the maximum 3 percent buy-in; $1,500 for the entire Committee, including the mayor.

The DCR allows eligible State employees to voluntarily shelter a portion of their wages from federal income taxes while saving for retirement to supplement their Social Security and pension benefits.

Under the Plan, federal income tax is not due on deferred amounts or accumulated earnings until they receive a distribution, like at retirement when their tax rate is likely lower.

Mr. Bertrand compared the new compensation with local municipalities and stated that the $10,000 salary is “not out of the realm of reason.”

“It’s very rough for elected to say it’s for us to fix compensation. And I think many of these municipalities that are lower [compensation] have suffered for years,” said Mr. Bertrand.

[more_nw_cs]

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.