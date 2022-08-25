BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit [SCU] has reported a series of arrests in the past week, including for disorderly persons, drug offenses and a landlord-tenant dispute that led to additional drug offenses.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, detectives of the Street Crime Unit observed a drug sale transaction in the parking lot of Walgreens on Route 88. The SCU reported that Ashley Kamaris, a 34-year-old Brick resident, allegedly approached a vehicle to buy cocaine from its occupants, Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, both 35 years old from Toms River.

Ms. Kamaris was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, being under the influence and hindering apprehension. Mr. Whittington and Ms. Calhoun were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. According to the Brick Police Department, Ms. Kamarais was released on summons, and Mr. Whittington and Ms. Calhoun were lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, Aug. 18, police officers and Street Crimes Unit detectives alike responded to a disorderly subject report at the Quick Chek on Route 70. Two people, Joseph Karcich, 53, and Dina Karcich, 55, of Toms River, were observed to have residue in their nostrils, the SCU stated, and investigations led to the discovery of heroin, Oxycontin pills and amphetamine. Mr. and Ms. Karcich were charged with possession of heroin, amphetamine, Oxycontin, drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. They were both lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

On Friday, Aug. 19, SCU detectives and police officers responded to a landlord-tenant dispute involving an alleged theft of property. The Street Crimes Unit located the suspect’s vehicle, identifying the driver as 45-year-old Brick resident Christopher Sherrill. Upon officers approaching him, Mr. Sherrill allegedly attempted to toss a glass pipe containing crystal methamphetamine and resisted arrest, the SCU report stated. In addition to the crystal methamphetamine, Mr. Sherrill was found to be in possession of four different types of pills and drug paraphernalia, the SCU report stated.

He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a prescription legend drug, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and motor vehicle violations. Mr. Sherrill was released on a summons.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.