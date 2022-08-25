POINT PLEASANT — A paddle-out in honor of Sadi Connors and Cole Young, along with their dog Maezy, was held last Saturday, Aug. 20, the anniversary of their deaths while on a cross-country road trip.

The commemoration event was held at Mount Street Beach in Bay Head.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Point Pleasant Borough High School sweethearts Connors, 20, and Young, 19, along with their dog Maezy, died on their way home to the Jersey Shore from a cross-country road trip, when a tractor trailer careened into oncoming traffic and struck their vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paddle-out featured the releasing of white doves.

Courtney Arroyo, board member of The Cole and Sadi Foundation, said, “White doves represent many beautiful things, and among them is the symbol of peace and love. When it’s time to say your final farewell to someone you love, send them off with doves. The doves were provided by Jersey Shore Doves.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.