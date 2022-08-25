BAY HEAD — The Mayor’s Sunset Paddle on Twilight Lake returns for residents on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

The sunset paddle is being put on by Bay Head Life, the name of Bay Head’s Mayors Wellness Campaign, which will begin a half hour before sunset.

Bay Head Life invites residents to bring their canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board or rowboat to Twilight Lake for the paddle.

Meryl Clement of Bay Head Life said, “A community that gathers together to share common experiences that are enriching and fun helps us expand our connections and relationships. We can better work together as a community to solve and resolve problems, hardships, or issues that arise in town when we have these connections we’ve built through enriching events and experiences.”

