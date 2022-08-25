POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Rotary Club held its 32nd annual Car Show on Aug. 16, delivering giant fins and massive chrome bumpers to the Crystal Point Yacht Club and Marina.

The exhibit included antique cars and trucks, modified cars and trucks, foreign, custom, street rods and replicars.

According to John Curtis, event chairman, car shows like this give what 10-year-olds in the 1950s were always excited for, which included the new car announcements from the Big Three [Chevrolet, Ford and Chrysler] and what Detroit had created for them.

Mr. Curtis estimated that a few thousand people attended the car show on Aug. 16.

“It’s always exciting to watch car after car pulling into the parking lot and filling up really quick,” said Mr. Curtis.”

